Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating this week's fugitive.

Kale James Friemel is wanted out of Potter County for assaulting a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.

If you have any information on where to find Friemel, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.