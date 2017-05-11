Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating this week's fugitive.

Kale James Friemel is wanted out of Potter County for assaulting a family member by impeding breathing or circulation. 

If you have any information on where to find Friemel, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online here

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300. 

