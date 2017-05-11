Thursday's Weather

Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 11

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It’s going to be a chilly day on Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Skies will be mostly to party sunny.

A cold front will be moving through the region today giving us breezy winds out if the north at 15-25 mph and a few scattered showers late this morning/ afternoon.

Overnight skies will begin to clear turning mostly clear by Friday morning. Temperatures overnight will be chilly in the low to mid 40s.



Dry air moves in for Friday into the weekend. Temps will be in the 70s on Friday under mostly sunny skies, before warning into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Some locations can even reach into the low 90s Sunday.

Showers and storms return to the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday and are possible into the start of next week.

Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.