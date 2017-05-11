Promotional night light becomes fire hazard, firm warns of recal - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Promotional night light becomes fire hazard, firm warns of recall

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A fire hazard is causing around 37,000 night lights to be recalled after multiple reports of the item overheating.

AM Conservation Group is the firm who marketed the night light and says they are smoking and smoldering. There have been at least 14 incidents of the luminescent night light getting too hot, however there have been no injuries reported.

The group is warning consumers to stop using the recalled night light and contact them for a free replacement.

These lights were given out as a free promotional item by different companies between November 2016 and March 2017.

You can reach AM Conservation Group by calling toll free at 866 878-1060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.amconservationgroup.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

