Two more warrants issued in murder for hire case

Investigators have issued two more warrants for suspects in an apparent murder-for-hire case.
Investigators have issued two more warrants for suspects in an apparent murder-for-hire case.
Texas lawmakers are working to make car safety inspections a thing of the past.
Texas lawmakers are working to make car safety inspections a thing of the past.
Donley County is one of the counties in the Panhandle which continues to have a high rate of food insecurity.
Donley County is one of the counties in the Panhandle which continues to have a high rate of food insecurity.
On May 10, about 100 high school girls participated in the Bye-Bye Boot Camp that helps prepare them for life on their own after graduation.
On May 10, about 100 high school girls participated in the Bye-Bye Boot Camp that helps prepare them for life on their own after graduation.
A Portales woman has been found guilty on two counts of child abuse.
A Portales woman has been found guilty on two counts of child abuse.