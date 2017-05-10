Two more warrants issued in murder for hire case

Investigators have issued two more warrants for suspects in an apparent murder-for-hire case.

On May 10, investigators of the Special Crimes Unit obtained Potter County arrest warrants for Billy Glenn Ivy and Joanie Kay Ivy. Both were charged with a third degree felony of tampering with a witness.

Billy Ivy is currently in the Randall County jail. Joanie Ivy was arrested by the Randall County Sheriff's Office and booked in the Randall County jail.

Authorities say Billy Glenn Ivy provided a woman with a firearm and money in return for her killing another man. Police secured a warrant for Kimber Danielle Eisenhaur, the woman they believe Ivy hired, and arrested her Thursday, March 9.

Police say, the intended victim in this case has not suffered any injuries as a result of the alleged plot.

You can find more information on the murder-for-hire case here and here.

