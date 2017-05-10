Congressman Mac Thornberry reacts to the firing of FBI Director James Comey

When Congressman Mac Thornberry was asked what he thinks about the firing of James Comey, his initial response was "surprised."

Thornberry was not as surprised with the decision to relieve Comey of his duties, but rather the timing of the decision.

"Mr. Comey has gotten a lot of criticism from Republicans and Democrats over his handling of the investigations over the past year," said Congressman Thornberry. "I think the timing and the circumstances leave a lot of questions, and I suspect we will get more details in the days ahead."

Many Republicans believe Comey was fired because of his decision regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server.

On the other side of the isle, Democrats are questioning the timing of this decision which came days before Comey was scheduled to testify about Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

Congressman Thornberry does not believe the change in leadership within the FBI will have any impact on current investigations.

"I have a lot of confidence in the professional in the FBI," said Congressman Thornberry. "I have had a lot of contact with the FBI and I know their integrity and am sure this investigation will move ahead."

There has been no indication as to who will fill the position of FBI director. However, whoever is appointed by the current administration will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

The director serves a 10 year term unless the president decides to remove the individual. Comey was confirmed in 2013 with a vote of 93 to 1.

