Bill to get rid of car safety inspections raises concerns

Texas lawmakers are working to make car safety inspections a thing of the past.

Under Senate Bill 1588, most vehicle safety inspections would be eliminated. While some local residents said the yearly inspection isn't worth the trouble, others believe this bill could put drivers in danger. Twenty million cars are inspected in the state each year, and people at local auto shops said they've seen it all.

"When I starting doing this, I would see gas tanks that had rags stuck in them," said Precision Lube Owner Bill Cherry.

Employee at Jiffy Lube Jose Vigil said some folks should come more often.

"You'd be surprised to see how many people come through and their wipers hadn't been check in years and their brakes haven't been checked," said Vigil. He continued saying, "Some people come in here with limo tint where you can't hardly see anything, and we just can't pass that."

Texas is one of only sixteen states where car inspections are mandatory. While personal vehicles would no longer have to be checked, safety inspections would still be required for commercial vehicles. Emissions inspections would also still be mandatory in the state's most populous counties. Parent Michael Owen said his biggest concern is safety.

"Being a parent, safety is a very big concern with vehicles, and there's so many things that can go wrong with a vehicle that's in perfect running condition let alone a vehicle that's trying to slide just to be on the road illegally," said Owen.

However, not everyone is on board. Vehicle inspections cost around seven dollars, and resident Chris Ransom said he feels the change could save Texans money over time.

"Seems like a waste of time for the owners of the vehicles as well as the money that's put into the processing of it," said Ransom.



The Senate approved the bill 27-4 last week. It was most recently referred to the Transportation Committee in the House. If signed into law, the legislation would take effect March 1st.

