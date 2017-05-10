Donley County continues to struggle with food insecurity

While Donley County has seen a slight increase in food insecurities, agencies in Clarendon like The Donley County Senior Citizens Center continues to provide over 100 meals for residents daily.

Feeding America recently released a 2017 Map a Meal Gap study which showed many counties along South 287 are seeing more residents struggling for food.

"The idea of rural hunger is really what's driving the future of what the food bank is going to do to meet the need in those areas," said Zach Wilson, Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank.

Right now 70% of the food that leaves the HPFB is going towards the SE part of the Panhandle.

Members of the senior center say these food bank donations help them keep their growing number of residents healthy and stress free.

"Sometimes they may have to choose medicine over food so food is an extreme need for our seniors to be able to have this hot meal each day," Director Mary Shields said.

The center provides five meals a week for residents like Charlotte Fisher who up until April had a full time job but that all changed after she lost one of her legs.

"If it weren't for this center there are many people like me that would not have no good nutrition," Fisher said. "Seniors would sit in there homes and they wouldn't see anybody and there would be no human contact and interaction and we all need that."

If you would like more information on the 2017 Map the Meal Gap click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.