Portales woman found guilty on child abuse charges

A Portales woman has been found guilty on two counts of child abuse.

34-year-old Lily Gurrola was found guilty today on two third degree felonies for using a stun gun on two teens.

In January 2016, police say a parent contacted Portales police about her son being tazed by another adult. After further investigation, police say Gurrola had used a stun gun on her teenaged daughter and her daughter's boyfriend.

She was arrested a few days later on child abuse charges.

Gurrola could face up to six years in prison.

