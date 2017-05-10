Clovis man sentenced to 21 years in prison

A Clovis man has been sentenced to 21 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and other charges.

In August, 2016, A Clovis police officer attempted to stop 36-year-old Cesar Rodriguez for outstanding warrants when police say he sped off in his car, leading police on a high speed pursuit. Officers soon called off the pursuit due to rain conditions.

Rodriguez was later located and taken into custody. Police say drugs and paraphernalia were found after a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.

He was found guilty Wednesday by a Curry County jury for aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to the maximum penalty for these crimes.

Rodriguez had previously been convicted of three felonies, which enhanced the sentencing.

