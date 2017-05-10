Clovis man found guilty on multiple charges

A Clovis man has been found guilty of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and other charges.

In August, 2016, A Clovis police officer attempted to stop 36-year-old Cesar Rodriguez for outstanding warrants when police say he sped off in his car, leading police on a high speed pursuit. Officers soon called off the pursuit due to rain conditions.

Rodriguez was later located and taken into custody. Police say drugs and paraphernalia were found after a search warrant was executed on his vehicle.

He was found guilty today by a Curry County jury for aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and could face up to 21 years in prison.

