Clovis man found guilty on multiple charges

A Clovis man has been found guilty of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and other charges.
Authorities say the body of a Pampa woman missing for days was found Wednesday inside her home.
The Texas County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on a wanted man.
A Tri-County Electric Cooperative lineman is recovering after coming into contact with an energized line Tuesday night while working to restore power following last month's winter storm.
Over $40,000 worth of fire equipment has been reported stolen from a Potter County fire truck.
