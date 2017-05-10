Missing Pampa woman found deceased inside home

Authorities say the body of a Pampa woman missing for days was found Wednesday inside her home.

The Pampa Police Department identified the woman as Genoveva Calderoni, 67. Calderoni was last seen by a neighbor on May 1. An official missing persons case was filed May 6.

Authorities say the home, located in the 700 block of East Frederic, was searched when she was first reported as missing but her body was not found until police were tipped off by a cadaver dog.

Calderoni was found underneath a large pile of debris in her home. Police say the home was "difficult to navigate" due the amount of debris.

Police are continuing to investigate the case as a suspicious death and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 806-669-5700.

An autopsy has been ordered and positive identification of the woman will be determined.

