Wanted man considered armed and dangerous

The Texas County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on a wanted man.

Rodrigo Cano-Alvarado is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds.

He is wanted on three Texas County warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do NOT approach. Call 911 immediately or the Texas County Sheriff's Department at 580-338-4000.

