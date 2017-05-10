TCEC lineman recovering from injury - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TCEC lineman recovering from injury

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Tri-County Electric Cooperative SOURCE: Tri-County Electric Cooperative
HOOKER, OK (KFDA) -

A Tri-County Electric Cooperative lineman is recovering after coming into contact with an energized line Tuesday night while working to restore power following last month's winter storm. 

The employee has been flown to a specialty hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

Additional details, such as the employee's name, are not being released at this time.

