Fire equipment stolen from Potter County fire truck

Over $40,000 worth of fire equipment has been reported stolen from a Potter County fire truck.

The Swisher County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday stating that a Potter County fire truck being worked on at 87 Automotive in Happy had been broken into.

After arriving on scene, officials say they were made aware of over $40,000 worth of fire equipment that had been stolen from the truck.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Swisher County Sheriff's Office at (806) 995-3326.

