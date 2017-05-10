25 annual business connection takes place Thursday

A Tri-County Electric Cooperative lineman is recovering after coming into contact with an energized line Tuesday night while working to restore power following last month's winter storm.
Over $40,000 worth of fire equipment has been reported stolen from a Potter County fire truck.
The 25th annual Business Connection Tradeshow will take place Thursday in Amarillo.
The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Boots vs. Badges softball game to benefit Chief Bob Watson of the Borger Fire Department.
An air traffic controller tried to reach the pilot of an air ambulance leaving Amarillo four times on April 28 before seeing a fireball and reporting a crash.
