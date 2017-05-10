25 annual business connection takes place Thursday

The 25 annual Business Connection Tradeshow will take place Thursday in Amarillo.

More than 350 businesses will promote their products and services to potential customers and other businesses at the Civic Center.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. for the general public. Doors open at 10:00 a.m. for VIP members.

VIP members get in free, but the event is $5.00 for the general public.

For more information on the event, call 373-7800.

