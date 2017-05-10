Boots vs Badges to benefit Chief Bob Watson - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Boots vs Badges to benefit Chief Bob Watson

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department SOURCE: Spearman Volunteer Fire Department
SPEARMAN, TX (KFDA) -

The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Boots vs. Badges softball game to benefit Chief Bob Watson of the Borger Fire Department. 

The softball game will be held at the Spearman Baseball Park Thursday at 6:30 p.m. 

Spectators are invited to a game between the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department and Hansford County Sheriff's Office/Spearman Police Department. 

Chief Bob Watson is recovering from burns received in recent wildfires. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly