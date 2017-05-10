Boots vs Badges to benefit Chief Bob Watson

The Spearman Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Boots vs. Badges softball game to benefit Chief Bob Watson of the Borger Fire Department.

The softball game will be held at the Spearman Baseball Park Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Spectators are invited to a game between the Spearman Volunteer Fire Department and Hansford County Sheriff's Office/Spearman Police Department.

Chief Bob Watson is recovering from burns received in recent wildfires.

