City to host forum on upcoming sewer project

The City of Amarillo will host a public meeting Thursday evening and give an overview of an upcoming sewer replacement project.

Approximately 8,400 feet of 30" fiberglass pipe with corresponding lateral mains will be installed in the Hillside Terrace subdivision.

The project is expected to begin later this month.

Tomorrow's meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Public Library.

