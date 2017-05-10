Make Mom Something Special at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Mu - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Make Mom Something Special at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

By Rachel Gollhardt, Noon Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: PPHM Source: PPHM
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Mothers Day is this weekend and the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is helping your kids make a special gift for mom. 

PPHM will have supplies to make paper flowers and special cards at this come and go program.

"This is a great way for kids to make their mom something special and spend time at the Museum." Says, Stephanie Price, Marketing and Communications Director for PPHM, " We are excited to be offering this exhibit for the first year and hope many families will come enjoy the museum for Mothers Day."

The crafting area will be located in Hazelwood Lecture Hall.

Be sure to also bring dads and grandads along to view the PPHM’s WW I exhibit.

The event is this Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is free with regular admission.

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum
2503 4th Avenue
Canyon, Texas 79015
806-651-2244

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly