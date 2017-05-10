Make Mom Something Special at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

Mothers Day is this weekend and the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is helping your kids make a special gift for mom.

PPHM will have supplies to make paper flowers and special cards at this come and go program.

"This is a great way for kids to make their mom something special and spend time at the Museum." Says, Stephanie Price, Marketing and Communications Director for PPHM, " We are excited to be offering this exhibit for the first year and hope many families will come enjoy the museum for Mothers Day."

The crafting area will be located in Hazelwood Lecture Hall.

Be sure to also bring dads and grandads along to view the PPHM’s WW I exhibit.

The event is this Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is free with regular admission.

Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

2503 4th Avenue

Canyon, Texas 79015

806-651-2244

