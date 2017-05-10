FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Next chance for storms begins this evening

First Alert Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 10

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Storms will continue through the morning, some storms will be strong to severe.

Hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain will be likely with these storms.

Storms will continue to push northeast and come to an end late morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the 70s. A few isolated storms may develop later again this afternoon.

A few isolated storms are possible Thursday before we dry out Friday into the weekend.

High pressure moves back in Thursday through the weekend. Well warm into the 80s and even lower 90s over the weekend.

Next chance for rain returns for the start of next week.

Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.