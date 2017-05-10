RECALL ALERT: Handlebars corrode and break leading to multiple crash reports

A recall surrounding a popular bike part is underway and it's causing riders to crash.

Close to 10,000 of the Cobra S handlebar stems are being pulled from distribution. The handlebars are sold individually and also as part of the Fuji, Jamis and Scott bicycle models.

Profile Design is the company who makes the part and says corrosion is causing the handlebars to break, leading the rider to lose control.

The handlebars were sold nationwide and at least 10 reports have been made about the issue.

This recall involves Profile Design Cobra S carbon-wrapped black handlebar stems sold individually and as original equipment on the following Fuji, Jamis and Scott bicycle models: Fuji 2009 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Pro, Fuji 2010 D-6 Matt Reed, Jamis 2010 Xenith T2, Scott 2008 CR1 Plasma LTD (model# 209562), Scott 2009 Plasma Premium (model # 212052) and Scott 2010 Plasma Premium (model # 215722).

The stems were sold in seven lengths or sizes including 60 mm, 70 mm, 80 mm, 90 mm, 100 mm, 110 mm and 120 mm. "Profile Design" and "Cobra S" are printed in white on the black handlebar stems. Only black stems are included in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled handlebar stems and contact Profile Design for instructions to receive a free replacement stem.

Independent bicycle stores nationwide from January 2007 through December 2013 for about $200 for the stem sold individually and between $2,000 and $6,000 for bicycles sold with the stems as original equipment.

Profile Design toll-free at 888-800-5999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.profile-design.com and click on "Recall Notices" for more information.

Source: CPSC

