Handlebars corrode and break leading to multiple crash reports, recall underway

First Alert Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 10
First Alert Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 10
call surrounding a popular bike part is underway and it's causing riders to crash.
call surrounding a popular bike part is underway and it's causing riders to crash.
This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
More than $3 million dollars of Amarillo's budget will be used to create a plan for the future of the city's water supply and quality.
More than $3 million dollars of Amarillo's budget will be used to create a plan for the future of the city's water supply and quality.
Millions of college students across the country are graduating and entering the workforce including many here in the panhandle.
Millions of college students across the country are graduating and entering the workforce including many here in the panhandle.