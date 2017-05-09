$3.4 million water study to help prep for Amarillo's future water needs

This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
More than $3 million dollars of Amarillo's budget will be used to create a plan for the future of the city's water supply and quality.
Millions of college students across the country are graduating and entering the workforce including many here in the panhandle.
Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is sharing its plan to better accommodate it's students and the future of the school district with its Vision 2020 initiative.
The dream of two local women is coming to fruition in just a few days.
