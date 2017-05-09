College majors with the best chances of landing a job before graduation

Millions of college students across the country are graduating and entering the workforce including many here in the panhandle.

The most sought after majors are business, computer science and engineering, with entry level salaries ranging between the upper 40's and lower 50 thousand dollars.

These areas of study mirror national trends for entry level job offerings, however in the panhandle, two growing fields are increasing the number of students hired.

"You need to add anything to do with healthcare, nursing or education to desired positions," said Denese Skinner, the Director for Career Services with WTAMU. "That is where the demand is for our area."

The number of job recruiters that visited WT increased five percent over the past two years.

Despite this increase, it is still likely many students in communications, education and liberal arts will not have a job offer when they graduate, however the likelihood of getting a job in their field of study has gone up significantly.

"One year after graduation, over 95% percent of our graduates report successful first destination outcomes," said Skinner.

The most recent data projects a little over half the students at WT will have a job lined up when they graduate on Saturday. One of the reasons students will not have a job is because the field isn't hiring or they have yet to start their job search.

