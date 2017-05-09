Canyon ISD strategic plan to benefit student achievement

Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is sharing its plan to better accommodate its students and the future of the school district with its Vision 2020 initiative.

This Vision 2020 strategic plan is an initiative that consists of over 100 committee members who are parents, teachers, community and business representatives.

Each of them have been discussing the future of the district and how they can improve five categories within the district: community partnerships, facilities and growth, staffing and human resources, technology and student succeeds.

One of the main discussions within the district is to help advance student skills and success.

The district is already working to prepare students for the future by working with local businesses, but there are hopes to do more. There are plans to hold more career events, work closer with business partners and encourage parent engagement.

"We realize that the vitality of our school district rests with the strength of our community and our business partnerships," said CISD Superintendent, Darryl Flusche. "So, our board has decided the importance of building those business partnerships that create an opportunity for our kids to get connected as well as gain skill sets that are prominent in this economy and prominent in this community of the Amarillo and Canyon area."

The committee is also addressing other needs in the district like improvements in technology and community involvement. As the Canyon community continues to grow, the district is also discussing the improvement of facilities and the recruitment of dedicated staff.

"One of the most noticeable things in the community is that there is about 16 subdivisions that are either plated or they are already under progress in our area, so that means a lot of growth for Canyon ISD," said Flusche. "So, our growth committee is offering suggestions on how we can move forward to advocate the great needs of our kids."

All of the committee's suggestions will be delivered to the school board in June where the district will decide how these plans will be implemented.

This Vision 2020 strategic plan is expected to continue up until the next 3 to 5 years, where the district hopes to continue to address needs and improve their advancements each year.

