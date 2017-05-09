Our Perspective on Amarillo's new leaders

Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is sharing its plan to better accommodate it's students and the future of the school district with its Vision 2020 initiative.
Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is sharing its plan to better accommodate it's students and the future of the school district with its Vision 2020 initiative.
The dream of two local women is coming to fruition in just a few days.
The dream of two local women is coming to fruition in just a few days.
This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
This last Saturday elections were held all over the Panhandle for many things from city government positions to bonds and school boards.
First Alert Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 9
First Alert Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 9
A Portales man has signed a plea agreement for Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Kidnapping.
A Portales man has signed a plea agreement for Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Kidnapping.