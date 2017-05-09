Mother and daughter to graduate from WT together

The dream of two local women is coming to fruition in just a few days.

Thousands of students graduate every year from colleges around the world, but what makes these two WT students special is they're mother and daughter.

Come Saturday, Stina and Tia Hunt will be receiving their degrees together.

"When she talked about coming back, we were like okay cool...definitely do it, but then it presented so many challenges because it's been a few years and so she wasn't sure she could do it," said Tia.

One of the biggest challenges for Stina was adapting to new technology, as it had been years since she had taken college classes. Even more challenging -- she took courses while working full time.

"Last semester was really hard. And I did, I cried a lot and I thought I can't do this. My mind is not up to date with technology. I was thinking all of this, but as I began to pray about it, and the Lord helped me and my children were there all the time. I had Todrick, I had Tia, I had my husband. They helped me all the way through and this semester has been really great too. A lot easier, a lot lighter," said Stina.

"It's taken a lot of courage, but just trying to do my best to be there for her and be like you can do this," said Tia.

Tia is majoring in Spanish and she continues her efforts with various groups on campus. Stina has other plans.

"What better way to contribute or give back to our babies who I love so much than to go back to school, become a teacher and just be a blessing to others. It's like giving back."

They will walk to receive their diplomas this Saturday.

"Having mom there...it's going to be really cool to be like 'we were there, in it together and we made it.'"

