Portales man sentenced for murder

A Portales man has been sentenced to 12 and one-half years in prison for second degree murder and second degree kidnapping.

40-year-old David Smith was sentenced to 15 years, and will serve 12 and one-half years in prison. The rest of the sentence will be served on supervised probation and parole.

On November 21, 2015, William Vaughn was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital and died a short time later from traumatic brain injury, burns to his body and severe bruising throughout the majority of his body. According to eye witnesses, Vaughn was visiting Smith's home on November 20, 2015, when a fight ensued between the two men.

Officials say Vaughn was allegedly severely beaten and then held in a locked room for over 24 hours before being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

