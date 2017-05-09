Stolen money forms could still be in circulation, police say

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the apparent theft and illegal use of blank money order forms.

The Mr. Payroll on South Taylor Street reported that 400 blank money orders were stolen from their office March. The money orders then started to reappear when several people tried to cash them at the Mr. Payroll, only to find out the money orders were reported as stolen.

More tampered forms could still be out there. APD said they are Western Union money orders showing Toot-N-Totum as the issuing agent.

Numbers on the forms are from 17-860-385-200 to 17-860-385-599. Although these forms seem genuine they have not be authorized and carry no value.

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806.374.4400.

