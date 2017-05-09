1 jailed, another hospitalized following early morning crash

Police say a driver was booked into jail after he crashed into a car early Tuesday morning, sending both occupants of the second vehicle to the hospital.

Tristan Lane Beezley, 21, was eastbound on 34th Avenue when he collided with the vehicle, according to authorities. Both cars then spun out of control and crashed into fences to homes in the areas.

The injured occupants were identified as Nicholas Martinez, 21, and a 20-year-old female. Police said Martinez has life-threatening injuries.

Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, police said. Beezley was booked into the Randall County jail for intoxicated assault.

The crash is still under investigation.

