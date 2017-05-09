Local teacher wins free kitchen for Teacher Appreciation Day

For National Teacher Day, Adobe Walls Stonework donated $5,000 to local elementary teacher Zach Crawford for a kitchen renovation. Crawford was nominated nearly 50 times by his former students / Source: KFDA

Adobe Walls Stonework is giving back to a deserving teacher who is making a difference in the lives of their students.

The company is donating a free kitchen makeover to to Zach Crawford, a 5th grade teacher at Hamlet Elementary School in Amarillo.

Through a nomination process, Adobe Walls Stonework received over 400 nominations of deserving teachers in our area. However, Crawford stood out from the rest by receiving 47 nominations, many of which came from former students wanting to recognize his compassion, charity and work with each student. Crawford won the $5,000 toward redoing his kitchen.

"I just bought a house in January and my kitchen needs a lot of work, so this is a blessing. Says 5th grade teacher, Zach Crawford, "I don't do my job for the recognition I do it for the students, teaching them is my passion."

Adobe Walls Stonework is a granite fabricator here in Amarillo. They have been serving the Texas Panhandle since 2002.

Students and adults alike could nominate a teacher who impacted their lives to win a free kitchen donated by the company.

"It’s a cool way to show respect and appreciation for a career that doesn’t get the respect it deserves." Says Justin Howe, Owner of Adobe Walls Stonework, "So we thought lets give them something, let’s give them a kitchen!

