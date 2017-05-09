RECALL ALERT: Batteries sold with window coverings causing burn hazard

A massive recall is connected to the stylish motorized window coverings sold by Springs Window Fashions.

Just over 59,000 lithium batteries sold with the window coverings are overheating, leaking or discharging and causing burns. The batteries causing the issue are the brand named 'Zeus' and should be removed from the product.

Company officials are warning folks to stop using them altogether and to discard them. Springs Window Fashions will ship replacement batteries with instructions to all customers.

The window coverings were sold at dealers nationwide like Home Depot and JC Penney. Other distributors are Menards, Budget Blinds, Gotcha Covered and Graber. Some purchases were even made online at Blinds.com from December 2015 through November 2016.

The cost of the window coverings ranged from $250 to $1,000.

Consumers can contact Springs Window Fashions at 800-221-6352 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at motorization.support@springswindowfashions.com or online at www.SpringsWindowFashions.com and click on “Product Recall Information” for more information.

Source: CPSC

