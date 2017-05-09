FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking severe weather starting this afternoon into Wednesday

First Alert Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 9

A few light showers will be possible through the morning before skies begin to clear this afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s today with breezy winds. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon will be likely.

Showers and storms will once again develop later this afternoon/evening. Storms will develop in the southwest and push towards the northeast.

Some storms may be severe. Heavy rain, large hail, and gusty winds will be possible.

Storms will continue overnight into Wednesday. High pressure moves back in Thursday through the weekend.

We will warm from the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday into the 80s and even lower 90s over the weekend.

Next chance for rain returns for the start of next week.

- Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.