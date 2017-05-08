The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office has reported the first case of rabies in our area this year.

The case involved a feral cat from the Wellington area.

Officials are reminding pet owners to vaccinate pets for rabies.

According to the CDC, rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

Rabies can be transmitted from an animal scratch or bite, and the best way to protect yourself is to first protect your pets.

In 2016, two skunks in the Texas Panhandle tested positive for rabies. The year before, there were 13 skunks and 3 bats.

Pets are more likely to come in contact with high risk animals such as bats, skunks, raccoons and coyotes.

If you want to know more about what the City of Amarillo is doing to prevent a rabies outbreak, click here.

