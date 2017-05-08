7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center expands services

A local therapy center is expanding its services and will be able to help more individuals who face mental and physical challenges.

7 Star Therapeutic Riding Center serves many types of disabilities including ADHD, autism, Down's Syndrome, and amputees.

The addition of more professionals will now allow the center to assist more people in the Panhandle and reduce the current waiting list.

"We have clients come to us from all 26 counties of the Panhandle so they come to us from all over," Executive Director Rachael Wade said. "We've had a waiting list for clients lately and with the addition of a new instructor we are going to be able to get almost all of the clients off of that waiting list with the exception of five clients who are in a wheel chairs."

Right now 7 Star is raising funds for a wheel chair lift.

A new partnership will allow the center to serve veterans experiencing a range of physical and psychological disabilities.

"We treat them for PTSD, anxiety, depression, for any issues they are having," Wade said. "If it is a family member of a veteran that is having some issues, need some therapy or counseling were able to treat them as well."

Currently 7 Star is the only center in the Panhandle to offer both a Therapeutic Riding Program and the Equine Assisted Psychotherapy.

Each therapy session is catered to the special needs of individuals.

Wade tells us her son has Cerebral Palsy and this type of therapy has helped him build up his core strength.

"He took his first independent steps two weeks ago, so his working on it and he is getting stronger from these horses," Wade said. "The sessions also works on people's attention span, their anxiety. It's not just the physical aspect of it, but they do a lot of mental exercises that help them too."

Whether they are concentrating on riding, improving balance and coordination or building muscle strength, each session provides a different approach to therapy.

Wade says the bond between individuals and the horses enhances the therapy experience.

"It is so important to have this equine therapy in addition to the other therapys most of them probably do ," Wade said. "This therapy does so much for these kids' self esteem. My son can't walk, but he can ride a horse, and when he gets up on that horse he feels bigger than anybody."

