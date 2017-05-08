Changes coming to 4th of July festivities in Amarillo

Changes are coming to Amarillo's 4th of July celebrations.

It became the norm for thousands to gather at John Stiff Park for the annual event. But Mayor Paul Harpole tells us the city has been working closely with the Amarillo Globe News to move the location of celebrations and fireworks to downtown.

The date will also be changed to Saturday July first, but it will come with more to do.

NewsChannel 10 is working closely with various entities as details become finalized, and we will bring you all the details on Wednesday starting on the Early Show.

