BREAKING: Pampa police looking for missing woman

The Pampa Police Department and area law enforcement agencies are asking for your help finding a missing elderly woman from Pampa.

Police say that 67-year-old Genoveva Calderoni was last seen on Monday, May 1 by a neighbor at her Pampa home.

She suffers from early stages of dementia, and her vehicle was parked at her residence and dogs left inside, alone at the time she was discovered to be missing.

Police continue to investigate and are asking for your help locating Calderoni.

If you have any information on where she may be, call 669-5700.

