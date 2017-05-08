Local Texas Workforce Solutions moving

Six of the vocational rehabilitation services from Texas Workforce Solutions will move into another office that currently holds other similar services.
The new location, effective May 12, is at 5809 S. Western St.
This move will allow for shared resources and will benefit vocational rehab customers through the new expanded network of employment connections and will benefit employment services through on-site expertise, officials said.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Pampa Police Department and area law enforcement agencies are asking for your help finding a missing elderly woman from Pampa.
The Pampa Police Department and area law enforcement agencies are asking for your help finding a missing elderly woman from Pampa.
Every May, the Amarillo Opera brings lively and colorful heritage of the Hispanic culture to students in Amarillo as well as the community.
Every May, the Amarillo Opera brings lively and colorful heritage of the Hispanic culture to students in Amarillo as well as the community.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.
On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.