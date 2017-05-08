Local Texas Workforce Solutions moving - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local Texas Workforce Solutions moving

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Six of the vocational rehabilitation services from Texas Workforce Solutions will move into another office that currently holds other similar services.

The new location, effective May 12, is at 5809 S. Western St.

This move will allow for shared resources and will benefit vocational rehab customers through the new expanded network of employment connections and will benefit employment services through on-site expertise, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly