$309,000 worth of marijuana seized

Authorities seized 51 pounds of marijuana after a state trooper stopped an out-of-state driver in Carson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the driver was traveling east on Interstate 40 near Groom and was stopped for a traffic violation. Several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana were found inside luggage in the trunk, authorities said.

The drugs are valued around $309,000.

The driver, Eric Cybak, 34, of Millbrae, Calif. was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Carson County jail.

