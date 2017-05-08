Mariachi melodies will grace the Amarillo Opera with color, culture and local talent

Every May, the Amarillo Opera brings lively and colorful heritage of the Hispanic culture to students in Amarillo as well as the community.

For it's 14th year, 'Musica Variada' will be held at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and will once again feature a large group of talented local Hispanic performers.

Each year, the wealth of music, culture and talent Amarillo has to offer is highlighted and enjoyed through the spring performance.

The commitment to education for music in the arts, far surpasses just Opera. Special performances will be showcased and that includes eight fantastic musicians who are renowned throughout Texas.

This year the Amarillo Opera will be spotlighting San Antonio's 'Mariachi Melodias de Mexico' which is a premiere mariachi band. Sponsors for this year's event are Atmos, David's Electric, LaFiesta Grande, Southwest Retina and NewsChannel 10/Telemundo.

You can enjoy the sound Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m. in the Amarillo Globe-News Center and see the student performance Friday, May 12th at 10 a.m.

Tickets are only $20 for reserved seating and can be purchased by calling 378-3096 or by logging onto www.panhandletickets.org.

