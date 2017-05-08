Monday's Weather: Warm and breezy, isolated showers this evening

Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
It will be another warm and breezy day with temps in the 70’s and 80s.
Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
Winds will also pick up later this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Isolated showers and storms will develop later this evening and continue overnight.
Temps will be in the 50s and low 60s with breezy winds. Temperatures remain seasonal through the week.
The chance for showers and storms continues through mid-week. Some storms could be strong to severe Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
High pressure moves back in for the end of the week and start of the weekend.
- Meteorologist Samantha Thomas
Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.
Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com
View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
A severe allergy risk is the reason for a recall surrounding Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slices.
A severe allergy risk is the reason for a recall surrounding Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slices.
There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.
There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.
The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.
The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.