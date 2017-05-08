Monday's Weather: Warm and breezy, isolated showers this evening

Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8

It will be another warm and breezy day with temps in the 70’s and 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Winds will also pick up later this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Isolated showers and storms will develop later this evening and continue overnight.

Temps will be in the 50s and low 60s with breezy winds. Temperatures remain seasonal through the week.

The chance for showers and storms continues through mid-week. Some storms could be strong to severe Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

High pressure moves back in for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

- Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

