Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen officers

On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 8
A severe allergy risk is the reason for a recall surrounding Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slices.
There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.
The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.
