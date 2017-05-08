Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor fallen officers

On Monday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. law enforcement officers from around the Texas panhandle will gather to honor officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

In 2016 144 officers died in the line of duty in the United States and this special service is a memorial for those men and women.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Service and wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Field of Honor located on the east side of Llano East Cemetery.

An honor guard comprised of officers from the Amarillo Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and both Potter and Randall County Sheriff's offices will present the colors.

The ceremony will also include a traditional rendition of taps and bagpipe performance.

The ceremony is open to the public and you are encouraged to attend to show your support. The service will last approximately 30 minutes.

