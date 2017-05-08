Ben & Jerry's ice cream slices recalled due to mislabeled ingredient

A severe allergy risk is the reason for a recall surrounding Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Slices.

New information shows a limited number of boxes have been voluntarily recalled by the company Unilever.

They say the fudge brownie flavor may contain and may have been wrapped as Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Slices.

Those with sensitivity to peanuts could suffer a serious or fatal allergic reaction.

The affected product is sold in a paperboard box, containing 9 fL oz (266 mL) (3 individually wrapped ice cream slices). They have a UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2.

Consumers who have purchased boxes of the above product with the affected UPC code and date code are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon.

