B.R.O. spreads motorcycle safety awareness - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

B.R.O. spreads motorcycle safety awareness

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Source: B.R.O. Facebook Page Source: B.R.O. Facebook Page
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.

They held their first ever event in coordination with TxDOT to spread the importance of sharing the road. They had a 150 mile bike run from Tripp's Harley-Davidson, and TxDOT provided a drunk driving goggles activity as well as information on motorcycle safety. B.R.O. Treasurer Karen Ott said awareness is key in preventing all crashes on Texas roadways.

"It's not only the motorcycles that are getting injured, we've got pedestrians that are getting hit, we've got bicycles, we've got the smaller cars," said Ott. She continued saying, "It's just people not looking out for the public."

Proceeds from today's event go toward the B.R.O. mission to provide financial, emotional and educational assistance to those who have been affected by motorcycle collisions. To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Area lane closures

    Area lane closures

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:37:16 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days. 

    There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days. 

  • B.R.O. spreads motorcycle safety awareness

    B.R.O. spreads motorcycle safety awareness

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:26:04 GMT
    Source: B.R.O. Facebook PageSource: B.R.O. Facebook Page

    The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. 

    The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month. 

  • Muttfest 2017- 'Day of the Dog'

    Muttfest 2017- 'Day of the Dog'

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:36 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Amarillo SPCA celebrated their love for dogs today with one of their largest fundraisers. 

    The Amarillo SPCA celebrated their love for dogs today with one of their largest fundraisers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly