B.R.O. spreads motorcycle safety awareness

The Biker Recovery Organization (B.R.O.) is working to keep our roads safe during Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.



They held their first ever event in coordination with TxDOT to spread the importance of sharing the road. They had a 150 mile bike run from Tripp's Harley-Davidson, and TxDOT provided a drunk driving goggles activity as well as information on motorcycle safety. B.R.O. Treasurer Karen Ott said awareness is key in preventing all crashes on Texas roadways.

"It's not only the motorcycles that are getting injured, we've got pedestrians that are getting hit, we've got bicycles, we've got the smaller cars," said Ott. She continued saying, "It's just people not looking out for the public."



Proceeds from today's event go toward the B.R.O. mission to provide financial, emotional and educational assistance to those who have been affected by motorcycle collisions. To learn more about the nonprofit, click here.

