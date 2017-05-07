Starlight Ranch job fair - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Starlight Ranch job fair

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Big Texan Starlight Ranch is hosting a job fair this week.

They're looking for employees to join their team for the summer concert series. The Starlight Ranch is a brand new project built by The Big Texan that will feature live music, dancing, and attractions. If you're interested in applying, stop by on Tuesday, May 9th from 11 am to 1 pm at 1415 Sunrise Drive.

The following positions are currently available:
-Waitstaff
-Cocktail Mixers
-Venue Attendants 
-Security Staff

If you have any questions, email hiring@bigtexan.com.

