Muttfest 2017- 'Day of the Dog'

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo SPCA celebrated their love for dogs today with one of their largest fundraisers.

Muttfest 2017 was a free, family fun day for pets and their owners. Attendees participated in pet contests, entered a silent auction and bought tickets for a chance to win multiple prizes. Muttfest Co-Chair Mary Ramirez said events like this help the Amarillo SPCA shelter cats and dogs until their forever homes are found.

"It's always helpful when you don't have such an overpopulation of unwanted pets," said Ramirez. She continued saying, "The only way to prevent that is to have your pet spayed or neutered."

If you were unable to attend today's event, you can still help out the Amarillo SPCA by calling (806)622-0555.

