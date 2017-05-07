Bubba's 'Give Back' night - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Bubba's 'Give Back' night

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
AMARILLO, TX

Bubba's is having a Give Back Night this week for Alzheimer's Association Amarillo.

The rival fundraising group, Blondes vs. Brunettes, is hosting the event in order to raise money for research. You can bring in a flyer on Wednesday, May 10th and they will donate 10% of their sales to Alzheimer's Association Amarillo.

