Chick-fil-A fundraiser for plane crash victim's daughter

Chick-fil-A on South Coulter Street is giving back to a young lady after last week's fatal plane crash.



Seven-year-old London Nicholson lost her mother Misty Nicholson and colleague Scott Riola in Rico Aviation's small plane crash. In honor of London's love for Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is having a Spirit Night fundraiser. From 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, May 8th, you can have a meal at Chick-fil-A and help them raise money for the London Nicholson College Scholarship.

