2 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash

Two people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck.

Around 3:15 pm, officers were called to 24th and Dumas Drive on a traffic accident. Both vehicles were traveling northbound on Dumas when one driver tried to switch lanes, and hit the another vehicle. The car that was hit lost control, ran into the center median and then rolled. A 28-year old woman and an infant were both ejected and have life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured.

This crash is under investigation by the APD Traffic Investigations Unit.

