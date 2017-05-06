There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days.

The southbound ramp from I-27 to westbound I-40 is closed today to install some construction signs. On Monday the westbound on-ramp at Ross will be closed for about 2 weeks as bridge repair and ramp work continues. Traffic on Loop 335 from Washington Street to Georgia Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic for installation of a new metal beam guard fence. Various lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for patching. Expect various lane closures at Western Street and I-27 southbound for patching.

Also on Monday, TxDOT plans to resume mill and fill operations in Canyon. The project requires closing US 87 southbound going into Canyon. Traffic will be detoured to US 60 on Monday and Tuesday, and the highway will reopen Wednesday.

TxDOT wants remind drivers to pay attention to construction signs and watch out for crew members and moving equipment in the work zones.

