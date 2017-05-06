Election Results

Votes will be included in the tables below as they are received. Races should not be considered final until designated as such.
|Amarillo Mayoral
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Renea Dauntes
|249
|6%
|Ginger Nelson
|3,142
|78%
|James F. Lowder, II
|599
|15%
|Amarillo City Council Place 1
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Elaine Hays
|2,445
|62%
|Elisha Demerson
|1,528
|38%
|Amarillo City Council Place 2
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|James Schenck
|946
|24%
|Freda Powell
|2,968
|76%
|Amarillo City Council Place 3
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Eddy Saur
|2,889
|75%
|Tom Warren, II
|985
|25%
|Amarillo City Council Place 4
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Howard Smith
|2,586
|68%
|Mark Nair
|1,231
|32%
|Canyon City Commission Place 2
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Cordell 'Cody Rook' Jones
|Joseph Shehan
|Canyon City Commission Place 3
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|David M. Logan
|Paul R. Lyons
|Canyon City Commission Place 4
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Roger Stephen Remlinger
|Uncontested
|Canyon City Commission Place 5
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Justin Richardson
|Uncontested
|Dalhart Mayoral
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Phillip Hass
|Shane Martinez
|Dalhart Ward 2
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Brian Walton
|Jim Parlay
|Dalhart Ward 4
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Ray Ann McKay
|Sherri Haschke
|Pampa City Co. Ward 1
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Gary Winton
|Nicholas Robbins
|Borger City Council Place 1
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|William Adams
|Brandy Callahan
|Hemphill Co. Hospital $13.8 Bond
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|For
|Against
|Borger ISD $40.9M bond
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|For
|Against
|Sunray Tax Increase
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|For
|Against
|Walcott ISD $1.4M Bond
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|For
|Against
|Hereford ISD $45M Bond
|Vote Count (Final)
|Vote %
|For
|557
|41%
|Against
|795
|59%
|AC Board of Regents
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|Danny South
|846
|8%
|Thomas Warren III
|1,125
|10%
|Jay L. Barrett
|1,508
|16%
|Sally Lampe Jennings
|1,694
|16%
|Daniel Martinez
|954
|9%
|Michele Fortunato
|1,773
|19%
|Sandra Dunn
|667
|6%
|Don Nicholson
|460
|5%
|Alfonso Zambrano
|1,019
|11%
|Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees
|Vote Count
|Vote %
|James Allen
|3,438
|28%
|Renee McCown
|1,887
|15%
|Cristy Cooper Wilkinson
|3,700
|29%
|Eric Darnell
|1,158
|10%
|John Ben Blanchard
|2,070
|18%
