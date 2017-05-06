Election Results

Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...