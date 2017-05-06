Election Results - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Election Results

 Votes will be included in the tables below as they are received. Races should not be considered final until designated as such. 

Amarillo Mayoral Vote Count Vote %
Renea Dauntes 249 6%
Ginger Nelson 3,142 78%
James F. Lowder, II 599 15%

Amarillo City Council Place 1 Vote Count Vote %
Elaine Hays 2,445 62%
Elisha Demerson 1,528 38%

Amarillo City Council Place 2 Vote Count Vote %
James Schenck 946 24%
Freda Powell 2,968 76%

Amarillo City Council Place 3 Vote Count Vote %
Eddy Saur 2,889 75%
Tom Warren, II 985 25%

Amarillo City Council Place 4 Vote Count Vote %
Howard Smith 2,586 68%
Mark Nair 1,231 32%

Canyon City Commission Place 2 Vote Count Vote %
Cordell 'Cody Rook' Jones
Joseph Shehan

Canyon City Commission Place 3 Vote Count Vote %
David M. Logan
Paul R. Lyons

Canyon City Commission Place 4 Vote Count Vote %
Roger Stephen Remlinger
Uncontested

Canyon City Commission Place 5 Vote Count Vote %
Justin Richardson
Uncontested

Dalhart Mayoral Vote Count Vote %
Phillip Hass
Shane Martinez

Dalhart Ward 2 Vote Count Vote %
Brian Walton
Jim Parlay

Dalhart Ward 4 Vote Count Vote %
Ray Ann McKay
Sherri Haschke

Pampa City Co. Ward 1 Vote Count Vote %
Gary Winton
Nicholas Robbins

Borger City Council Place 1 Vote Count Vote %
William Adams
Brandy Callahan

Hemphill Co. Hospital $13.8 Bond Vote Count Vote %
For
Against

Borger ISD $40.9M bond Vote Count Vote %
For
Against

Sunray Tax Increase Vote Count Vote %
For
Against

Walcott ISD $1.4M Bond Vote Count Vote %
For
Against

Hereford ISD $45M Bond Vote Count (Final) Vote %
For 557 41%
Against 795 59%

AC Board of Regents Vote Count Vote %
Danny South 846 8%
Thomas Warren III 1,125 10%
Jay L. Barrett 1,508 16%
Sally Lampe Jennings 1,694 16%
Daniel Martinez 954 9%
Michele Fortunato 1,773 19%
Sandra Dunn 667 6%
Don Nicholson 460 5%
Alfonso Zambrano 1,019 11%

Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees Vote Count Vote %
James Allen 3,438 28%
Renee McCown 1,887 15%
Cristy Cooper Wilkinson 3,700 29%
Eric Darnell 1,158 10%
John Ben Blanchard 2,070 18%

    There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days. 

    There are some area lane closures that could cause you a delay the next few days. 

    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...

    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

